LIVE: It’s Official! Super Bowl LVIII coming to Las Vegas in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s official the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas in 2024. The National Football League selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII (58).

“Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl, the 2022 NFL Draft, and now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Clark County sent out a message on social media.

Welcome to Las #Vegas! It's official – the @NFL just voted to make us the host of Super Bowl LVIII (58). The game will take place February 11, 2024 at @AllegiantStadm.#SuperBowl #NFL #SuperBowlLasVegas pic.twitter.com/fUCA5qA2Ne — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 15, 2021

The game will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in County Commissioner Michael Naft’s district.

“This is the exact type of event and economic activity that was envisioned in the early days of Allegiant Stadium. I am particularly excited for what this means for our local community: $500 million in total economic impact, thousands of jobs, opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses, and the chance to showcase what we all know is the ‘Greatest Arena On Earth,’” he said.

The Raiders and NFL are holding a news conference following the announcement from Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to air on KLAS-TV, Channel 8, in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.