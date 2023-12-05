LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL is planning 10 hours of coverage on Super Bowl Sunday on top of 90 hours in the week leading up to it.

It’s to capture what several Las Vegas officials call the largest event in Clark County’s history. The NFL now has just 68 days, or roughly two months, to orchestrate that expectation.

Peter O’Reilly – NFL executive president of club business, international & league events – said his team is spending this week “pressure testing” the plans in place.

“We know where all of our events are taking place. It’s really now getting into the minute-by-minute details,” O’Reilly said inside the Caesars Forum Tuesday morning. “We’re spending time kind of finalizing all of the last elements, spending time at the stadium, spending time with all of our vendors.”

The executive hinted at transportation plans on the Hacienda bridge over the I-15, as well as opening night inside Allegiant Stadium, which he said will be the first time the ceremony is held indoors.

With 110 NFL cameras prepping for the coverage, all eyes will be watching to see if Las Vegas dazzles as much as it’s been hyped up to.

“Did we deliver at what is a really high bar of expectation around the first-ever Las Vegas Super Bowl?” O’Reilly said, speaking of how his team will analyze their operations after the Sunday game. “It starts from getting the basics right.”