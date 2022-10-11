KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was clearly upset as he left the field. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

The victim contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., which was just minutes after the game ended.

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him. The victim went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city prosecutors or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

The Chiefs said the injured photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirms to FOX4 Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions.

Adams later apologized for his actions.