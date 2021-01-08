NFL Playoffs triggering uptick at the betting windows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – It’s playoff time in the National Football League and hundreds of sports books will be busy places.

The road to Super Bowl LV begins with ‘Wildcard Weekend’ headlined by favorites and the underdogs. The defending champion Kansas Chiefs and NFC favorite Green Bay Packers have earned their bye weeks. There’s a lot of unpredictability when the postseason begins along with the ever changing weather conditions swaying bettors picks.

8 News Now sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.