LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The NFL Annual League Meeting, scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Florida has been canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Rules changes and other football matters normally discussed at the spring meeting will now be discussed and voted on at the May meeting, with NFL coaches and general managers expected to attend.