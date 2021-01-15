NFL favorites look to take another step closer to Super Bowl LV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – There are some great, intriguing NFL Playoff games as the road to the Super Bowl LV continues.

Local sports bookies are narrowing the betting angles for the contenders before kickoff hits. The Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs host the upstart Cleveland Browns; Baltimore Ravens travel to chilly Buffalo tangling with the Bills; The L.A. Rams stout defense battles the high-flying Packers; While two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees duel in the Bayou.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.

