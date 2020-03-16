NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Wilson footballs on the sideline before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at New Era Field on November 12, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New Orleans defeats Buffalo 47-10. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL just released the following statement on their Twitter feed regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

All public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas are being canceled.

The NFL released the following statement:

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.” NFL Communications