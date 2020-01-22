NFL Draft plan reveals major closures on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on to one of the biggest events in Las Vegas history, and that’s certainly saying a lot! The Strip will take center stage for the NFL Draft in April, with players making their grand entrance on the Bellagio lake.

As you can imagine, much of the Strip will be closed for several days.

During today’s county commission meeting, we found out how the draft will impact traffic, with massive closures from the Strip in front of the Bellagio to Flamingo over to Koval.

Despite the closures, the event is shaping up to be unlike any other.

“If you do not do it this way, I am not sure why you come here,” noted Jon Barker, vice president of events for the NFL. “… It is one of those cities that understands the importance of big events.”

Steve Hill of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority revealed Vegas will welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for the event.

The Bellagio fountains will be turned into a red-carpet venue, with people arriving to the carpet via boat. It’s a feat that’s never been done before.

The fan experience and draft stage will be outside the Caesars Forum behind The High Roller, and there will be performances daily.

“From a league standpoint, to bring one of our crown jewels here for the very first time to produce an event in Las Vegas, we are truly excited about it,” Barker stated.

Fans will be able to walk along the portion of the Strip that will be closed.

“We have a million-square-feet to work with on this property to bring as many fans as we can, and that is really the goal.”

They plan to use 1,500 to 3,000 workers to make this possible.

“What we saw in Nashville, you move that to Las Vegas, I think the energy of this city, the way it lights up for me as an event producer, I can’t wait to see it.”

As for parking, the final plan is still in the works. We can expect to hear more in the next few weeks.

Organizers said they plan to have boots on the ground in early April to begin constructing a draft welcome arch over Flamingo and stages.