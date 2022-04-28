LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is bringing in the crowds as day one kicked into high gear.

Many of those in attendance for the festivities this weekend had planned on attending the draft two years ago but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

Parker Bychinski tells 8 News Now he was one of those individuals who had planned on attending the NFL Draft two years ago and is excited to finally be in Las Vegas this year.

“This is everything I wanted. I know they had the draft in 2020, I was supposed to come out here for the draft, but I’m glad it’s here you know and I’m glad to be here,” Bychinski said.

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas got underway on April 28 and is scheduled to continue through April 30.