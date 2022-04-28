LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the NFL Draft gets underway the fans are gathering around the main stage at the Bellagio.

Across from the NFL Draft main stage the energy is still going strong.



Fans near the Grand Bazaar Shops have been strolling along Las Vegas Boulevard since Thursday morning.

Many fans came to Las Vegas dressed to impress by showing off their football team’s jersey and colors for the big weekend.



Since the streets in the area are closed to traffic many fans arrived by the monorail.

8 News Now hopped aboard for a quick ride and chatted with families from around the country.

Some of the fans say they have traveled to the valley from southern and northern California, while others have come from as far as Miami and the Northeast.

“It’s about time, understandably the Raiders just been here a couple of years but still, should be here every year,” Raul Rosales said.