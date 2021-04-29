NFL draft excitement building in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL draft is an exciting time for sports fans and many locals are looking forward to see what the Las Vegas Raiders will do.

The Raiders have the 17th overall pick in tonight’s opening round, unless they decide to trade up or down. The team is pretty well set at some key positions, including quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. They are expected to target the offensive line or grab a defensive back with their first pick.

Team General Manager Mike Mayock said this is going to be a very different draft because there was no chance for teams to sit down face-to-face with players.

“We still had to do some Zoom meetings this year. I don’t like that. Even though we got a lot of information and we got after it, it’s not the same as sitting down with a kid, having lunch with them, watching a tape with them. It’s a little different conversation,” Mayock said.

He wouldn’t tip his hand about which way the team plans to go in the first round. The draft goes through Saturday.

Next year, Las Vegas will host the NFL draft.