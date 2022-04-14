LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to kick off April 28 through April 30, and plenty of prep work is underway behind the scenes.

A red carpet and stage were being set up for the event on the water of the iconic Bellagio Fountains on Thursday.

The stage will play host to several local acts during the three-day event, and fans will be able to watch it all from the Strip.

The NFL Draft Experience also will be set up along the Strip near the LINQ Promenade and High Roller, featuring exhibits, shops, and experiences to see super bowl rings and other artifacts.

The Experience event is free and open to the public and fans will be able to watch the draft theater where NFL prospects will take the stage after being selected to a team.

More closures and changes to the Strip are scheduled over the next couple of weeks.

Between the experience setup and the red carpet being prepared on the Bellagio Fountains, visitors Denise and Gary Fedrau said this is the football draft they expected would happen in the city.

“With all the different teams coming to town and stuff, now it makes a big difference, it’s a big draw,” Gary said.

“That’s Vegas for you, the bigger the better,” Dense added.