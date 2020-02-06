NFL Draft budget approval up for vote at LVCVA meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Draft is still a few months away, but the event will be a focal point of the LVCVA meeting agenda next week. The LVCVA Board will consider approving a budget for the event.

The item on the agenda notes that they are requesting to approve “an expenditure in an amount not to exceed $2,400,000 for programming and sponsorship requirements.” They also will vote to authorize the CEO/President to “sign and execute the necessary contract documents not exceeding $500,000.”

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11.