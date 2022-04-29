LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They’ve come from across the country, to support their team.



NFL Draft fans are descending upon Las Vegas for day two of the 2022 NFL Draft Experience.

“As long as I can remember growing up, my dad loved the Cowboys and so it was just something that we did,” a fan said.

The Naughton family of five of Arizona planned to be here in 2020 when Las Vegas was supposed to host the NFL draft.

“I actually attended a draft in Nashville in 2019 as part of a work event, and I kept thinking the boys would really love it,” the family added.

But the pandemic caused it to go virtual that year, giving the family more time to plan.

“This is our first family trip. Yeah, 2020 yeah, yeah everything goes. It’s great, it’s been amazing.”

The kids say they’re trying out all the interactive exhibits.

The NFL Experience opens for the third and final day on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m.