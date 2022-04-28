LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day 1 of the NFL Draft did not disappoint as the crowd’s energy was electric as round one of the NFL Draft started.



The NFL experience allows fans from across the country personally get to experience what it could feel like to be on the turf.

From running the 40-yard line to kicking the football but the finishing touch of the night wrapped up with a concert from Weezer.

8 News Now spoke with fans such as Chase Austin who wouldn’t have missed the unique opportunity to attend this event.

“If this comes anywhere near you, you got to go I’ve never been anywhere near the drafts it’s always been east for the most part so to have it in my neck of the woods is awesome,” Austin said.

Meanwhile, Rick Kiangery tells 8 News Now he has gone through many NFL Drafts before but of course, no one does it as big as Las Vegas.

“So far it’s been awesome it’s unlike anything I have ever seen we are just happy to come out here tonight,” he said.

Day two of the NFL Draft experience continues again on Friday when rapper Ice Cube is set to perform.

The NFL Experience is free to the public all that is needed to download the NFL Onepass on your phone.