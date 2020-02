LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL Combine rolls along in Indianapolis with more than 300 college athletes looking to turn the eye of every general manager and head coach.

Three years ago, the league opened the scouting combine to the fans. Since 1987, the combine has been closed to the fans until 2017 rolled around. The league opened their doors to the millions nationwide and it has grown with an experience that will leave a lasting impression.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.