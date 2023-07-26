LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — T-minus 200 days until Super Bowl LVIII comes to Las Vegas. NFL vendors are now narrowing down which Las Vegas businesses will work pre-game events and have the title “Super Bowl sub-contractor” on their resume.

200 local and minority-owned businesses have undergone months of workshops as part of the Super Bowl Business Connect program. They’re the only businesses offered the chance to sub-contract with NFL vendors for the big game and related events.

Myisha Boyce, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee Chief Community Engagement Officer, said these participants are now being narrowed by NFL vendors across 28 disciplines like carpeting, catering, photography, security, waste removal, and janitorial services.

“Everything needs to move now because of the size and impact of Super Bowl,” Boyce said outside Allegiant Stadium Wednesday morning. “Things like dissecting an RFP and social media standards and policies. All of that, we’re going to bring in experts from some of the largest companies to come talk to (program participants) to make sure they’re prepared.”

Super Bowl Business Connect participants taking pictures with the Super Bowl Super Ball during an event outside Allegiant Stadium Wednesday morning. (KLAS)

Eric James, a program participant and Vegas native with a history in the U.S. Army, owns the entertainment media production company Black Rose LLC where Ivan Zamorano does audio and visual work. From social media ads to television commercials, they now are competing for an NFL contract for an “interactive, immersive experience” at Mandalay Bay in six months.

“The requirements would take about 10 minutes to give you. It’s about 10 pages long,” James said in front of the giant Super Bowl Super Ball Wednesday morning. “We’ve met with T-Mobile and other companies that have given us the opportunity to speak with some of their higher-ups.”

“You’re going from the little league to the big leagues at this point,” Zamorano said, standing next to his boss. “It opens up production (opportunities), it opens up athletics (opportunities), it opens up, just, fantastic opportunities.”

Businesses like Black Rose say it’s now the waiting game to see if those NFL contracts they submitted RFPs for will be approved. For context, James said he applied two weeks ago and was told it would take up to three weeks for a decision to be made.

NFL vendors have told 8 News Now that if chosen, businesses are on a 24/7 operation schedule after the final two playing teams are determined just weeks before the game. For those not chosen but accepted to the business connect program, they’re still placed in a reference book that’s given to major employers in the valley for use after Super Bowl leaves.