LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers for the NFL and Roger Goodell plan to appeal a district court judge’s ruling, which sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, to the Supreme Court of Nevada.

Lawyers for the football league filed their notice of appeal late last week. The appeal had not been filed with the state supreme court as of Monday afternoon.

Judge Nancy Allf’s ruling issued last Wednesday denied the NFL’s request for arbitration in Gruden’s lawsuit against the league. Lawyers for the NFL are pushing to settle Gruden’s lawsuit through arbitration — and not the public process of discovery.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Oct. 11, 2021, after emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. A New York Times investigation revealed Gruden had not only used racist comments in an email in 2011, but had regularly used derogatory language in emails during his employment with ESPN.

In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden reacts during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)

Gruden’s comments came under fire last fall after the first email was made public and revealed Gruden wrote emails complaining about then-head of the NFL’s Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, who is Black, to Bruce Allen, then with the Washington Football Team, that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.”

Gruden filed the lawsuit against the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, in November 2021, over what he called his “forced” resignation the month before. Lawyers for the league have claimed Gruden “consistently” sent “derogatory emails” while he led the team, court filings the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed this summer indicated.

In their notice of appeal, lawyers for the NFL write there “does not believe there is any prospect of settlement at this time.”

Allf wrote in her ruling that the NFL Constitution, not Gruden’s settlement with the Raiders or the league, does not specify the issue would need to be settled through arbitration.

“Gruden’s employment agreement itself also contains a broad agreement to arbitrate ‘all matters in dispute between Gruden and Club, including without limitation any dispute arising from the terms of this Agreement,’” the NFL lawyers wrote in a filing in their notice for appeal.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media after the close of the NFL owners’ meeting on March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Gruden signed a $100 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018. According to the lawsuit, he is not being paid the remaining balance on the contract, which runs through 2027. His lawyers also write Gruden is losing out on endorsement deals, including one with footwear company Skechers.

Gruden’s lawsuit seeks a jury to award Gruden damages for his resignation.

A hearing on a motion to pause the district court proceedings pending the NFL’s appeal was scheduled for Thursday.