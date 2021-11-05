Next Stop: The North Pole

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is getting into the Christmas spirit its annual Santa’s Reindeer Flyer train.

The family-friendly ride departs from Ely, Nevada for a magical adventure to the North Pole on select dates between Nov. 20 and Dec. 28.

Along the way, riders will be given a chance to write a letter to Santa and meet a lively bunch of Santa’s helpers who will lead sing-a-longs and hand out Candy canes.

“People always ask how the train makes it to the North Pole so quickly,” says Mark Bassett, Nevada Northern Railway president. “Our secret is the magic switch that allows us to go directly to the North Pole!”

When the train arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus himself will come aboard and personally talk to everyone on the train. He also has a special gift for the passengers so they’ll never forget their ride on Santa’s Reindeer Flyer.

The entire trip takes approximately 90 minutes.

Ely, Nevada is 245 miles North of Las Vegas.

