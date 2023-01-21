LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Dropicana” is in full effect as the project’s first phase kicked off Tuesday night, closing down the I-15 southbound off ramps to Tropicana Avenue. Tonight begins the next phase of the valley-wide traffic event.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing Tropicana Avenue over the I-15 through Jan. 30.

The closure will begin after the Golden Knights game at the T-Mobile Arena, around 11 p.m. Those leaving the game may have a particularly difficult time getting through if they do not plan accordingly.

Once the project is completed in 2025, the sidewalks leading to the T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium will be widened, according to NDOT.

NDOT said the entire goal of the project is to improve the roadways as Las Vegas continues to be a booming city.