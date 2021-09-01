Nexstar, Feeding America organization working to end food insecurity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September is “Hunger Action Month” and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, along with Feeding America, are working hard all month to ultimately end food insecurity.

It’s no small job so they need your help. It can start by learning how you can make a difference.

Feeding America has been helping to eradicate hunger for more than 40 years. A nationwide network with 200 food banks and 60,000 community partners coast to coast.

But this giant hunger relief organization providing 6.6 billion meals this year alone, comes from one great idea and the man who made it happen.

It all started in the late 60s with retired businessman John Van Hangel from Phoenix.

“One day he met a woman, a mother, rummaging through garbage cans in the back of a grocery store,” Casey Marsh, Feeding America, Chief Development Officer said.

“She said grocery stores often throw away perfectly good food…wouldn’t it be great if there were a place where we could store this food that is not bad or wasted in order for people to access it,” Marsh added.

The concept of food banking was born, and Van Hangel saw to it, making him the Father of Food Banking and the founder of Feeding America.

Today, more than ever, with COVID-19 stressors at work, the need to feed our neighbors continues to swell with 1 in 8 Americans struggling with food insecurity, and 1 in 6 children.

Nexstar Media Group has partnered with Feeding America and has donated over $2 million over 2 years.

“We’re using the scale of the company and the power of Nexstar to really try and make an impact in an area of food insecurity and hunger in America,” Perry Sook, Chairman, and CEO, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. said.

Feeding America says the pandemic has forced it to pivot like the rest of society because of massive disruptions in the supply chain and volunteers were sent home to stay safe.

Feeding America reminding us all, access to food is a basic right. And communities of color are hardest hit.

“We need to reduce the stigma that ppl facing hunger in this country feel like they are accessing a handout. That is a right that they have,” Marsh added.

All month long, we’ll be sharing stories about the efforts to eradicate hunger in your community.

If you are in need of food assistance, we want to share with you that “Three square” is a member of Feeding America. It is Southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization. Besides distributing food, they do need donations to make sure no one goes hungry.