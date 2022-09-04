LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim in a fatal stabbing early Saturday morning in the northwest valley has been identified as Jeff German, whose career as an investigative reporter for Las Vegas’ two daily newspapers spanned three decades.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say German’s body was found about 10:30 a.m. after they responded to a 911 call Saturday on Bronze Circle, east of North Tenaya Way and south of Vegas Drive.

Police said it appeared German, 69, was involved in an altercation with another person outside his home and was stabbed.

German joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime, a story by The Associated Press said.

Both newspapers identified German as the victim in stories posted on their websites Sunday morning.

He worked on dozens of investigative pieces for both papers and also wrote a book in 2001 on the death of Ted Binion: “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss.”

Police said they are searching for a suspect and that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.