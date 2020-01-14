Newsom launches homelessness tour across California

GRASS VALLEY (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom launched his week-long homelessness tour across the state on Monday.

The governor is sharing more details on his plan to try to tackle the state’s homelessness problem, and which cities and counties could get help first.

Newsom started the tour at a shelter in Nevada County.

“It’s making my life better, making me a better person,” Víctor Moore said.

Listening to clients and volunteers at the Spirit Peer Empowerment Center in Grass Valley, the governor acknowledges the homeless issue affects not just urban but rural parts of the state.

“We all have to do more and do better,” Newsom said.

State agencies are now working to identify vacant land and buildings that could be used as shelters under the governor’s latest executive order.

A takeaway from Governor Newsom’s homelessness event today:



This week, on a stop on his statewide tour, he’ll announce which city/county will first get medical tents/FEMA trailers for emergency shelter.



Tour stops: Inland Empire, LA County, Bay Area, Central Valley. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 14, 2020

The governor says cities and counties who work most aggressively on the issue and engage with the state will be first in line to get new support services.

“It’s those that seek our support, that ask for our support, those that are committing to allow the states bridge support to be handed off to them, which is a foundational point we’re trying to advance,” Newsom said.

The governor has said addressing this problem will require effort from everyone at the local, state, and federal levels.

Despite tweets attacking the governor and state, he says he’s encouraged the issue is on President Trump’s radar.

“I think there’s a chance we’ll see something I’m interestingly optimistic that they’re going to step up,” Newsom said.

The state is also set to deploy emergency medical tents and FEMA trailers to areas in need of shelter starting in March.

He says later this week, he’ll reveal who is getting them first.

He has tour stops planned in the Bay Area, Inland Empire, Central Valley, and Los Angeles County.