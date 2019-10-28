News crew calls 911, helps save house from Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) – Amidst all the destruction and devastation from the fires burning in California, one news crew was able to alert officials before another home was a complete loss to the Kincade fire.

The CBS affiliate in the Bay Area, KRON 4 News, had a crew that was driving by some torched homes, and saw a hazy red glow coming from behind a home in Santa Rosa.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire at 5905 Shiloh Ridge Rd. They got here 4 mins after I called 911! It looks like they have a control on it. Phew. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/ySNqAwMeTQ — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 28, 2019

They called 911 and firefighters quickly came to control the fire at 5905 Shiloh Ridge Road. The trees around the home, the deck, and the pool were destroyed for the most part, but firefighters were able to put a stop to the flames before they reached the inside of the house.

The Kincade Fire, which has been burning since last Wednesday in Sonoma County, has grown to 66,231 acres. The fire is 5% contained.

According to CalFire, 96 total structures, including 40 homes, have been destroyed and 16 structures damaged. More than 79,000 structures remain threatened.

One first responder injury has been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.