News 3’s Tom Hawley dies after battle with cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For years, it was the voice of New 3’s Tom Hawley that guided Las Vegas drivers around traffic snarls and crashes as they commuted across the valley.

According to KSNV, Hawley, 60, passed away Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hawley grew up in Las Vegas and was a graduate of Rancho High School. He was the first television traffic reporter in the valley when he started in 1989.

8 News Now traffic reporter Nathan Tannenbaum fondly remembers Hawley.

“I had the honor and pleasure of working with Tom back in the 1990s – and even before that when we would all joke around with (Ken) Johnson and (Jim) Tofte back in the day on their KKLZ morning show. Just a genuine, humble nose-to-the-grindstone kinda guy. And because he wasn’t in it for the attention, many viewers weren’t aware that Tom was a bass player in the Henderson Symphony. So sad to know that our community has lost such a great broadcaster and an even nicer guy.”

Just over a month ago, the station announced he was taking a leave of absence to battle his recently diagnosed cancer.