Newlywed Metro officer loses her cancer battle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than two weeks after she was married from her hospital bed, Metro Officer Crystal Sanchez lost her battle with cancer.

The 30-year-old police officer, mother and veteran died Wednesday night. She was battling lung cancer which family members say was caused by exposure to hazardous chemicals while she served during the War in Afghanistan. She had enlisted to help pay for college.

As the cancer worsened, a hospital bedside marriage ceremony was performed July 24 for Sanchez and her fiancé, Cameron Sims, who is also a Metro officer.

Fellow Metro officers set up a GoFundMe for Crystal’s care and to help fund her daughter, 6-year-old Evelyn’s college fund. Nearly $85,000 was donated.