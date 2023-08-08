LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newly renovated Fremont Middle School reopened its doors Monday after two years. The 65-year-old Las Vegas valley school underwent a major renovation.

Around 700 students attend the middle school which is located near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. It was among more than a dozen schools the Clark County School District chose for renovation.

“It makes us feel that we can make everything happen now,” said Principal Abigail Johnson. ” We have official space. We can settle in and move forward.”

The magnet school focuses on professional development and medical sciences.