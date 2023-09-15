LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – According to Clark County, there is a shortage of nearly 85,000 homes for low-income residents in the Las Vegas valley.

A revitalized apartment complex is trying to be part of the solution.

The Hendrix Apartment complex reopened on Friday, September 15, after two years of renovations to the 278 units.

It is located in the 2600 block of Karen Court near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

While the units are modernized the prices are staying close to the same with most at or below a thousand dollars a month to rent.

Residents already renting the complex were there during the remodel. It was built in 1963 and prices range from $825 to $1,425 monthly.

Nick Potter of the Barker Pacific Group purchased the complex back in 2021.

“In the industry, there is always a push to drive rental rates and not necessarily add a lot of value,” Potter explained. “This was a cool opportunity to come in and improve a community but not drive out the people in the community.”

The complex is in Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s district.

He said it’s part of his development plan and will work with anyone who wants to develop in the area.

“This was a very scary place a few years ago so the fact that we are coming back and realize what we have here in Las Vegas, and if you don’t have to drive 20 miles it saves on the gas and air quality,” Segerblom said. “There are lots of reasons to move back downtown and that is what we are trying to encourage.”

Clark County is spending $120 million to fund multiple affordable housing developments across the valley.

The county website has a map of each funded development with specific information about who will be served, the amount of funding, and the location. The complex was not on that list.