Newly expanded Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center dedicated Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and staff from the Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 to dedicate the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center at 2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

“This project shows that our seniors still have a voice,” said Commissioner Weekly.

“It was through the efforts of the community expressing their needs that we are able to provide more space to have activities,” added Weekly.

The original facility was built in 1998 and it was clear it needed to expand to meet the needs of the area. The ribbon cutting celebrates a 7,500-foot expansion to the senior center.

Everyone in attendance was required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing to comply with the governor’s directive aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

For more information about the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center, please call the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department at (702) 455-8200 or visit their website.