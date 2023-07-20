LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In 2021, La Bonita Supermarket in the Las Vegas central valley partially collapsed.

8 News Now has learned more about the store’s new construction after speaking to a woman outside the store who described the moment she found out the building collapsed.

On August 13, it will be two years since the horrifying collapse at the supermarket at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue.

A photo of La Bonita Supermarket along Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue following the partial collapse in August 2021. (KLAS)

A shopper told 8 News Now that her grandmother would always go to this store and said she wished she could see the building now.

Pointing at what she saw that day, in front of a newly constructed building, Elizabeth Maldonado said it was something she would never forget.

“The roof collapsed right down to the cement,” Maldonado said. “So, it closed the entrance [and] nobody could come in out come out.”

Four people were hurt when the collapse happened, blamed on winds.

“I was concerned, we were all crying like what happened [and] we were all worried,” Maldonado said.

Elizabeth Maldonado spoke to 8 News Now’s Ozzy Mora and described the moment she found out about the store’s partial collapse nearly two years ago. (KLAS)

Even though Maldonado said she was concerned about the people inside, she was more worried about her grandmother’s easy access to a grocery store.

“They cater a lot to Latino people around Las Vegas, Nevada, and people that can’t get to transportation,” she said.

After the collapse, the closest grocery store for many in that area was half a mile away.

La Bonita’s spokesperson Jessica Tabares said there would soon be major progress.

After the collapse, the closest grocery store for many in that area was half a mile away. (KLAS)

“It is confirmed that we are reopening, obviously dates can change, but beginning to mid-fall is what we have been told,” Tabares said.

She said its reopening took longer than expected.

“It took a little or a long time to get everything ready because we had a landlord and a sublandlord [situation],” she said.

8 News Now has been in contact with the landlord, Kimco Realty since the collapse.

The construction site has been fairly active since.

The newly constructed La Bonita Supermarket in July 2023. (KLAS)

Pictures obtained by 8 News Now show additional columns are being built in front of the store.

We reached out to Kimco to ask if these columns add support to the section of the building that fell.

In a statement provided by the company:

“Yes, we confirm columns are added to support the new canopy, which has been designed to meet or exceed all required codes.”

“If it really reopens again I really appreciate it that the community will come back together,” Maldonado said. “It’s financial blessings for the other little shops.”

She also told 8 NewsNow that her grandmother died a few months ago. Not being able to be present for the reopening of her favorite grocery store.

She said she will be back to the store once it reopens. As for La Bonita, Tabares said as much as they want to provide a specific reopening date a lot can happen during construction.

Tabares also mentioned that employees that formerly worked at that location will have a spot there and there will also be a hiring event.