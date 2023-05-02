LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the announcement of Fontainebleau Las Vegas aiming to open by the end of the year, it will soon become the tallest open and occupied building in the Las Vegas valley.

Fontainebleau is listed at 735 feet tall, nine feet taller than the Hoover Dam, and 62 feet taller than its southern neighbor, Resorts World.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces it will open by the end of 2023. (Photo: KLAS)

The Strat is the tallest observation tower in the Las Vegas valley, Nevada and United States. It is the second-tallest observation tower in the Western Hemisphere after the CN Tower in Toronto, and the second-tallest free-standing structure in the U.S. west of the Mississippi River, after the Kennecott Smokestack in Utah.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, it was often noted that Trump International was the tallest hotel in Las Vegas; it is not. It's also not in Las Vegas. It sits within the unincorporated area of Paradise.

