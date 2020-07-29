Newest Chick-fil-A restaurant to open Thursday in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newest Chick-fil-A restaurant in Las Vegas is opening for business on Thursday, July 30.

The new restaurant, located at 7010 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, near the I-215, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. Because of the pandemic, hours are altered to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A dining rooms are still closed, but the new restaurant will be open for drive-thru, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery via DoorDash. Guests can also take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through our mobile app.

To celebrate the grand opening of Chick-fil-A Las Vegas Blvd. & I-215, the company will provide free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact throughout the Las Vegas community. This is in place of the traditional “Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening” celebration.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to support local communities for every new restaurant opening.

The new location employs 130 full- and part-time team members.

There are five other Chick-fil-A locations in the Las Vegas valley.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Las Vegas Blvd. & I-215, visit the Chick-fil-A Las Vegas Blvd. & I-215 Facebook page.