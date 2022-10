LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A newborn baby girl was surrendered at a Henderson fire station Monday afternoon.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the child, who was in good health, was legally surrendered under the Safe Haven Law around 2 p.m. The law encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe manner, and remain anonymous.

Police said all the proper protocols were followed and no laws were violated.