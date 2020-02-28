New Yorker cover takes aim at President Trump’s response to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The spread of coronavirus from China to as many as 40 other countries, including the U.S., has raised concerns about how to stop the virus.

President Donald Trump held a news conference this week to discuss coronavirus after his administration came under attack for responding slowly.

President Trump downplayed concerns about the virus.

“Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low. We have the greatest experts in the world — really, in the world, right here — people that are called upon by other countries when things like this happen.”

Trump pointed out the flu kills 25,000 to 69,000 people a year in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should be prepared for the spread of the coronavirus in commuities.