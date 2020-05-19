New York to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies

With the Williamsburg Bridge as a backdrop, Michelle Shurunova jumps rope on a grassy hill at Brooklyn Bridge Park during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with up to 10 people despite statewide lockdown rules.

The governor said ceremonies marking the Monday holiday with 10 or fewer people will be allowed by the state, but at the discretion of local governments.

Cuomo didn’t immediately explain details of what types of ceremonies or events might qualify for the exemption.

Also, Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City’s virus-disrupted school year will extend into the summer for 177,700 youngsters. De Blasio said Tuesday that “unprecedented learning” will happen during the online-only summer school session.