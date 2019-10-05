New York Times: 2nd whistleblower could come forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — House democrats are taking their impeachment inquiry straight to the White House. CBS News has obtained a copy of their subpoena — demanding a long list of documents about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The deadline to respond — October 18th. This comes as a possible second whistleblower may come forward, according to the New York Times.

“The radical Democrats are willing to do anything, to smear anyone, and to lie about everything in their craven quest for power and money and other things I guess,” President Trump said.

In a statement White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says: “This subpoena changes nothing,” and she calls the impeachment inquiry a “kangaroo court.”

President Trump claims asking foreign governments to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter is not about politics.

“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign but I do care about corruption,” President Trump said.

The impeachment inquiry centers on a whistleblower report of a phone call in which President Trump asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens for corruption. Hunter Biden worked for a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president, but there is no evidence of any wrongdoing. Biden is firing back at President Trump.

“This guy, like all bullies, is a coward,” Biden said. “He does not want to run against me.”

The New York Times now reports a second intelligence official may come forward with more first-hand knowledge of the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

President Trump insists he did not withhold $391 million worth of military aid to Ukraine to pressure them to investigate Biden.

But text messages provided to Congress this week show his own diplomats thought he did. In one message last month the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine — Bill Taylor — wrote: “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Traveling in Greece on Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed all of it.

“Look nations do this. Nations work together and they say boy goodness gracious if you can help me with ‘X’ we’ll help you achieve ‘Y,’” Pompeo said. “It doesn’t bother me a lick.”

President Trump spent his day Saturday golfing, but also went after Utah Senator Mitt Romney on twitter calling him a “pompous ass.” On Friday, Romney called the president’s actions on Biden wrong and appalling.