New York New York’s Lady Liberty ‘masks up’ for Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lady Liberty at New York New York is spreading the importance of wearing a mask, by wearing one herself.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Clark County shared a couple of photos of the iconic statue wearing a mask that says “Vegas Safely.”

The county is asking other Nevadans to follow New York New York’s Lady Liberty replica and “#MaskUpNV.” The “Mask Up for Nevada” campaign began when Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the directive on June 26, requiring all Nevadans to wear a face covering while in public.

For the last few weeks, data has shown some Nevada businesses are not in compliance with the mandate. Clark County has recently stepped up enforcement of Sisolak’s directive and began conducting mask inspections, or observations, at valley businesses.

If any employees or customers are not wearing face coverings, the business will be fined and could even be shutdown.

Glad to see Lady Liberty got the message. Wearing a mask helps keep us all safe. #MaskUpNV https://t.co/zvTXd4rh7Z — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 15, 2020

The CDC recommends that people were face coverings while in public, especially when it is difficult to maintain social distancing. The agency says wearing a mask can help prevent people who have COVID-19, and may not know it, from spreading the virus to others.