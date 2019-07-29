New York man ID’d as victim of crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers work at the scene after a fatal collision Thursday involving an SUV and a semi-trailer near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Armando Navarro/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man killed in Thursday in a crash that shut down Las Vegas Boulevard North near the speedway was identified Monday as Kenneth Wayne Hammond, 57, of New York.

Hammond was driving an SUV that collided with a semi-truck, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. He died of blunt force injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a demolished SUV and significant damage to the cab of the semi-trailer. The crash occurred at the intersection of Checkered Flag Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard North, just south of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.