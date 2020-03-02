New York City announces first case of coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state and city’s preparedness for the spread of the coronavirus, Monday, March 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (KLAS/CBS) — The first case of coronavirus has been reported in New York City. Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the risk to New Yorkers remains low. Two people in Washington state died from coronavirus over the weekend; the first two reported deaths in the U.S.

Governor Cuomo says the patient is a 39-year-old female health care worker. Cuomo says she contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home.

The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.

Cuomo says that she did not take public transportation when she came back to New York.

She did, however, travel with her husband who is also being tested. The governor said that he is assuming her husband, also a healthcare worker, may be positive as well.

The governor reassured New Yorkers that the government has the situation under control and that there’s no reason to panic.