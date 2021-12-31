New Year’s Eve weather outlook brings windy conditions across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the crowds converge along the Las Vegas Strip and across the valley, gusty winds will be noticeable throughout the evening. Gust could peak up to around 30 mph throughout the evening on Friday.

Wind chill with those winds will feel more like the 30s later in the evening with more breezes expected on Saturday.

Colder temperatures move in as gusty winds taper off during the overnight hours.

The possibility of light rain showers is slim but could occur during Friday evening.

The weekend will be one of the coldest of the season as highs won’t even reach 50, but lows will dip below freezing for many neighborhoods by Sunday morning.