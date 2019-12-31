New Year’s Eve trivia!

Where on earth does each new year start?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Which spot on earth is the first to welcome in every new year?

Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum took a moment on Good Day Las Vegas to show a tiny island southwest of Hawaii.

News Anchor John Langeler – a geography trivia buff if ever there was one – had given Nate the tip, and he dug it up on the traffic computer map:

KIRIBATI!

Nate pointed out that the International Date Line isn’t really a straight line at all. He showed how it takes several turns that put Kiribati almost all by itself in reaching each new day well before the rest of the world – time-wise.

While we invite you to share this trivia tidbit with family and friends, as Nate said, there will not be a quiz on this.

Happy – and safe! – New Year from all of us at 8NewsNow.