New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day bad time to be on Las Vegas highways

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your chances of getting in a crash sometime today or tomorrow in the Las Vegas valley? An average of one crash every hour on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 is the norm.

And that’s just on highways.

An analysis by AAA Nevada of the most recent highway crash data identifies the five worst stretches of highways in the valley for today and tomorrow:

I-15 from Sahara to the Spaghetti Bowl (38 crashes)

I-15 at Tropicana (14 crashes)

I-215 at Las Vegas Boulevard South (8 crashes)

Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo and the U.S. 95 interchange (6 crashes)

U.S. 95 between Valley View and Decatur (6 crashes)

The crash totals are for six days total (three two-day periods): Dec. 31, 2014-Jan. 1, 2015, Dec. 31, 2015-Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017.

“In the span of just 144 hours, 143 crashes happened on Las Vegas valley highways between December 31 through January 1st,” according to Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesperson.