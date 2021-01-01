New Year’s Eve crowds spark COVID-19 concerns across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though many celebrated New Year’s Eve safely at home, others chose to go against state guidelines and gather for the holiday here in Las Vegas.

Governor Steve Sisolak asked Nevadans to stay in, but hundreds ignored this, packing the Las Vegas Strip as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

“If you are considering going out I urge you to reconsider,” Governor Sisolak said during a news conference Wednesday. “And think of Nevada’s healthcare workers helping COVID-19 patients.”

Those who spoke with 8 News Now called local crowd scenes concerning, especially as our coronavirus numbers continue to climb.

“Seeing people without their masks and just hugging people randomly,” Las Vegas tourist Jose Perez-Marino said of his experience. “That’s kind of scary.”

“If we don’t start making smart choices at the start of 2021,” Governor Sisolak said during Wednesday’s news conference. “It’s going to look a lot more like 2020.”

The governor shared this serious warning as our state’s positivity rate soared to 20.9% Friday, but this still didn’t matter for some here in the valley.

“None of them were taking precautions,” Las Vegan Sonia Petkewich said of what she saw on social media. “There definitely wasn’t social distancing and there definitely wasn’t mask wearing.”

Petkewich celebrated safely at home this year and said she was sad to see others go against the rules.

“I worry about people of course,” she added. “Because two to three weeks from now they could be experiencing COVID.”

However, Petkewich said she and others alike hope 2021 will bring a fresh chance to work toward a brighter future.

“Maybe if we just all rode in the same direction,” she concluded. “We could get out of this storm together and maybe get out of the 2021 we all want to have.”

Nevada is still under a statewide pause through January 15. If our numbers aren’t better by then, Governor Sisolak has said there’s a chance he would have to tighten local restrictions.