New Year, new you! Albertsons offers program with dietician, pharmacist that can help in reaching weight loss goals

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak. They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier, Albertson’s has a new program involving a dietician and a pharmacist that can help you.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, a Help Your Heart Tour & Tasting will be at the Albertson’s, 4850 W. Craig. Participants will get healthy shopping and heart-healthy cooking tips.

Starting at 5 p.m., participants will be able to walk the Albertsons store aisles and get a taste of some of the healthiest foods at a cooking station.

Anyone who’s interested in attending can text 703-674-8068 to reserve a spot.