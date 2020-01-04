New Year, new you! Albertsons offers program with dietician, pharmacist that can help in reaching weight loss goals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier, Albertson’s has a new program involving a dietician and a pharmacist that can help you.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, a Help Your Heart Tour & Tasting will be at the Albertson’s, 4850 W. Craig. Participants will get healthy shopping and heart-healthy cooking tips.
Starting at 5 p.m., participants will be able to walk the Albertsons store aisles and get a taste of some of the healthiest foods at a cooking station.
Anyone who’s interested in attending can text 703-674-8068 to reserve a spot.