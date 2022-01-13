New Year, New Rooms! Nobu Hotel opens following multimillion-dollar remodel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– If you want a luxurious visit to Las Vegas, you should check out the newly remodel Nobu Hotel at Caesars Place.

The boutique hotel within the Caesars Place resort updated all 182 guest rooms and public areas.

Some highlights of the new guest rooms and suites include:

A sofa in a dozen different patch-worked upholsteries, from painterly-style prints to muted textured graphics

A coffee table with a gold base and a cracked kintsugi effect, along with additional lighting

New carpet with aubergine hues, as well as abstract and painterly-style florals

A statement desk or dining table, which is connected to the dresser by a quartz buffet

The refreshed suites also feature new furniture, rugs and flooring.

Credit: Barbara Kraft

The guest corridors feature a carpet with rippling forms, suggesting a pond of koi fish that cluster at each guest room door.

In addition, the new inset lobby carpet depicts monumental slabs of marble and agate surrounded by gold veining, with pops of gray, rust, and blue.

Credit: Barbara Kraft

A new Nobu restaurant is set to open in Paris Las Vegas in early 2022, followed by the opening of Nobu Hotel Atlantic City.

Nobu Hotel New Orleans is also expected to open in 2024.