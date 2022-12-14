LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A series of new laws will go into effect in Nevada at the start of the new year.

The first of which will give a boost to charging stations for electric cars.

Assembly Bill 44 (AB 44) will allow more charging station areas for electric cars in low-income homes and neighborhoods.

The goal is to help keep Nevada on track for 50% clean energy by 2030.

Also, AB 116 is a law that switches minor traffic tickets from criminal to civil.

For example, a bench warrant would not be issued for not paying a basic ticket, instead, the driver would receive a bill collector.

Meanwhile, AB 349 focuses on closing the “classic car” license plate loophole.

Vehicles deemed “classic cars” are issued a “classic car” license plate which allows them to bypass the smog check. There are about 30,000 vehicles on the roadway in Nevada.

By 2023, classic car vehicles will be required to have classic car insurance.

Another law going into effect involves tobacco purchases.

If a clerk doesn’t ask for a person’s identification card who is under the age of 40 years old, they can get a $100 civil fine.

Finally, Senate Bill 186 will introduce common interest communities which is a protection for owners and or renters that states they can’t buy a unit after a homeowner association forecloses on someone, or anyone involved in the foreclosure can’t buy it.