New ‘Wynn Field’ nightclub coming to Allegiant Stadium

Courtesy: Allegiant Stadium, Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new club experience will open at the Allegiant Stadium later this year and it’s all part of a partnership between the stadium, Las Vegas Raiders and Wynn Resorts.

The Wynn Field Club will offer a nightlife experience at the field level and cover the entire length of the north end zone. There will be appearances by world-class DJs, premium bottle service, 42 televisions, and a large LED screen.

“The Wynn team specializes in creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences.  The Wynn Field Club is no exception,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The Wynn Resorts news release says the club will offer “over-the-top access that can only be found in Las Vegas.”

