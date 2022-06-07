LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new pilot program created to make community college and workforce training programs free for more students was announced on Tuesday.

The Workforce Incentive Grant is designed to recruit a wider population of students who are not currently eligible for other state scholarship opportunities due to age or credit-load requirements.

The new program will also target students seeking degrees or certificates for high-demand occupations as identified by the state.

The program was created by Governor Steve Sisolak through Assembly Bill 450.

It will now go before the Interim Finance Committee for final approval and expenditure of the funds.