LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new water park will open in the southeast Las Vegas valley giving residents of that area a chance to escape the summer heat and cool off.

Clark County will hold a community event for the grand opening of the Whitney Aquatic Center and splash pad on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The new facility is located at 5712 Missouri Avenue near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.

There will be live reggae music, free tacos, games, and prize giveaways at the grand opening. In addition, 100 life jackets will be given away.

The center has water slides, a lazy river, and an open area for swim lessons. This link has more information on free toddler and beginner swim lessons.