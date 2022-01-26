New Weddings.Vegas site serves as one-stop-shop in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new website celebrating Las Vegas’ steep history in bringing couples together to say “I do” has launched online.

The website Weddings.Vegas showcases a variety of wedding couples, locations, and venues that make Clark County the top wedding destination in the world.

Couples wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The bureau was seeing busier than normal traffic ahead of 4/3/21, a popular day to get married in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

More than 75,000 couples were married in Las Vegas in 2021 and to better cater to couples, the new site will provide easier access to wedding services in Clark County.

Quick links to popular services, including marriage license applications and certificates of vow renewal are a few of the features the website includes.

(Photo Credit: Weddings.Vegas/Office of Clark County Clerk)

An integrated answer bot is also available on the site, to assist with frequently asked questions. Informative wedding-related articles and upcoming events around the valley can also be found on the site.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya launched Weddings.Vegas as a one-stop-shop for couples looking to tie the knot in Las Vegas.

“As the Wedding Capital of the World it is important that we show residents and visitors what they need to do to get married here and the many options Las Vegas provides when choosing the right spot for a ceremony,” Goya said.

(Photo Credit: Weddings.Vegas)

The wedding industry accounts for four percent of all visitors who come to Clark County including couples and guests. Wedding tourism generates $2.5 billion in economic activity, annually, including lodging, entertainment, dining, and other non-gaming activities.

“Couples don’t just come from all over the United States to get married in Las Vegas, they come from every corner of the globe, so it’s important we make every aspect of their experience a special one,” adds Goya.